Montana Highway Patrol K-9 injured by fleeing suspect

BUTTE — A fleeing suspect in Butte reportedly assaulted and injured a working K9 police dog.

Zachariah Bartsch of Butte was arrested at about 11:45 pm on July 19, 2023.

A Butte-Silver Bow police officer was investigating an unrelated incident in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard when he was approached by Bartsch.

The officer knew there was a felony warrant for Bartsch and attempted to arrest Bartsch on the warrant.

Bartsch allegedly assaulted the officer and fled.

The officer finished his initial investigation and then began looking for Bartsch with help from other officers.

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper was in the area; the trooper had a K-9 that was trained in tracking and apprehension.

Bartsch was found a few blocks away, in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

Bartsch allegedly tried to escape on a bicycle at which time the trooper released his dog.

The dog caught up to Bartsch and Bartsch was "taken off the bicycle."

Bartsch then allegedly assaulted the dog and resisted efforts of officers to arrest him.

He was eventually arrested and taken to the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

Bartsch is charged with resisting arrest, criminal contempt, harming a police dog, obstructing a peace officer, and assault on a peace officer.

The MHP K-9 sustained a leg injury in the incident. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter