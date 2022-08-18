Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping

Jacob Strong of Thompson Falls, wanted for international parental kidnapping, has been arrested in Costa Rica.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release on Thursday, August 18, 2022, that Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a warrant for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution" that was on September 24, 2021, by the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana

Strong’s four -year old son was also safely located and has since been reunited with his mother.

On June 14, 2022, Strong was taken by Costa Rican immigration officials to Miami where he was taken into custody by agents from the FBI Miami Field Office.

On August 19, 2021, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, following Strong's failure to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls. Neither Jacob nor Harrison Strong were located at the time.

On September 7, 2021, Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court with the crime of parental interference.

On September 24, 2021, Strong was charged federally in the United States District Court, District of Montana with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Strong and his mother, Candace Bright, have been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana Missoula Division on two counts of conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping and false statements. Bright, who lives in Texas, was arraigned on June 28, 2022.

Strong was brought back to Montana and is scheduled to be arraigned in Missoula on Friday, August 19.



