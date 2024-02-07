Montana man guilty of charges related to U.S. Capitol breach

GREAT FALLS — Henry Phillip “Hank” Muntzer of Dillon was found guilty on February 7, 2024, of several felony and misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.



The US Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a news release that Muntzer's actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Muntzer, 55 year old, was found guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, both felonies, following a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb.

Judge Cobb also found Muntzer guilty of misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In an interview with MTN News last month, Muntzer said: “I do not regret being there. I would absolutely want to be there again, that’s how monumental that day was. I mean, it was the greatest time, I believe, to be alive."

He continued, “The reason why I was there was to prevent Congress from committing treason, which they did anyways, so once the truth is told and evidence of election fraud is there and January 6 becomes a cover, you’re going to look back in history that January 6 is going to be our new Fourth of July.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Muntzer traveled from Montana to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Seal” rally at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, with a group of friends in order to hear the former President’s speech.

MTN Muntzer is the owner of Dillon Appliance repair shop

After the speech, Muntzer joined the crowd in walking from the Ellipse to the restricted grounds of the Capitol. Muntzer entered into the restricted perimeter and made his way to the West Plaza. After other rioters had breached the scaffolding erected at the West Plaza’s north side, Muntzer joined the mob in surging up the northwest stairs before reaching the Upper West Terrace at approximately 2:35 p.m.

After reaching the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace, Muntzer recorded several videos in which he commented that he had passed “through all the tear gas” to “tak[e] the Capitol by storm.” From there, Muntzer entered the Capitol building via the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Muntzer then proceeded through the Rotunda and toward the Senate Chamber. Once inside the Chamber, Muntzer was involved in a series of physical confrontations with law enforcement officers. Muntzer then entered into the Rotunda by approximately 2:55 p.m.

In the Rotunda, Muntzer joined a crowd of rioters in confronting a group of police officers blocking a doorway leading to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace. Muntzer positioned himself at the front of this crowd and joined in a collective effort to push back the officers, who had their backs to a set of stairs.

By approximately 3:03 p.m., police had begun attempting to clear the Rotunda of rioters and had established a line across the middle and instructed rioters to exit through the East Rotunda Door. However, the crowd of rioters, including Muntzer, resisted. Muntzer continued to resist police efforts to clear the Rotunda and was one of the very last rioters present in the area. Muntzer exited the Capitol building via the Rotunda Doors at approximately 3:22 p.m.



Muntzer was arrested by the FBI on January 18, 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for June, 20, 2024.