BILLINGS — Daniel M. Dreamer of Crow Agency is under federal investigation after pleading guilty to killing his aunt and assaulting his grandmother as she tried to stop the attack this week, according to tribal authorities.

Montana man pleads guilty to deliberate homicide, assault, and elder abuse

Dreamer, 24 years old, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in Crow Tribal Court to charges of deliberate homicide, aggravated assault, and elder abuse, according to tribal court documents.

He is currently being held at the Rocky Mountain Detention Center in Hardin.

According to Crow Tribal Court documents, Dreamer allegedly stabbed his aunt 22 times with a butterfly knife on Tuesday at a residence on Dakake Street in Crow Agency.

His 86-year-old grandmother tried to stop the assault, and Dreamer allegedly pushed her to the ground, according to court documents.

She was taken to a hospital with a laceration to her collar bone and an injury to her wrist that appeared to be a stab wound, according to court documents.





Family members confirmed to MTN the aunt's name, Jonni Dreamer, and the grandmother's name, Deanne Dreamer.

Daniel was sentenced Wednesday by Crow Tribal Court to two-and-a-half years in jail. Tribal courts are severely limited in their authority to impose harsher punishments for crimes such as homicide.

MMIP-Billings noted on Facebook regarding an unrelated case several weeks ago: "Tribal governments have limited sentencing abilities even in homicide cases. It's one of the many reasons why we raise awareness for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples Movement. There's often minimal justice or no justice at all. Major crimes like homicides are under federal jurisdiction."

Crow Tribal prosecutor David Sibley confirmed to MTN News that the FBI is investigating to determine if federal charges will be filed.

