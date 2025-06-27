Montana schools superintendent faces DUI charge

HELENA — Susie Hedalen, the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, has been accused of driving while under the influence.

Hedalen was arrested just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 22. The offense allegedly happened at the corner of Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road.

According to court documents, police pulled over Hedalen on suspicion of speeding and cutting off other vehicles who had the right of way.

The officer alleges Hedalen had a "dazed expression" with bloodshot eyes, and the officer could smell alcohol.

Hedalen reportedly refused to provide a breath sample for the DUI investigation.

A blood sample was later taken after the officer obtained a search warrant, which will be analyzed by the Montana State Crime Lab.

Hedalen has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (first offense), which is a misdemeanor.

She was booked at the Gallatin County Detention Center and released on a $885 bond.

An initial appearance hearing for her has been set for July 8, 2025, in Belgrade Municipal Court.

MTN contacted Hedalen's office on Friday, which replied with the following statement:

“I apologize and take full responsibility for my lapse in judgment that led to this incident," Hedalen said in the statement. "I want to thank the Belgrade Police for their professionalism and commitment to public safety. As I move forward from this personal issue, it will in no way impact my service to the people of Montana."

Hedalen was elected as Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2024. Before her election, she worked at the superintendent of Townsend School District.

