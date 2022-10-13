Murder-suicide at Anaconda casino

Two men are dead following a shooting at an Anaconda casino on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 pm at the Town Pump Lucky Lil’s.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.

Sather identified the victim as Keith Illston, 62 years old, and the shooter as Larry Blodnick, 65.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.



