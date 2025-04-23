Myron Goes Ahead sentenced for the deaths of a man and a toddler

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr sentenced Myron Goes Ahead on Tuesday, April 22, 2024, for his role in the deaths of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and Morrison's one-year-old son Tatee’K.

"While this is the largest single sentence I've ever imposed in a case as a judge, I find that it is absolutely appropriate as recommended by the state," said Fehr.

Sighs of relief were heard throughout the room inside the Yellowstone County courthouse after Fehr announced the sentence, which includes the possibility of parole in 36 years.

The defense had requested a 90-year sentence, but, citing Goes Ahead's criminal past, Fehr felt that suggestion was not strong enough.

Fehr sentenced him to 150 consecutive years in the state prison.

Goes Ahead was given the opportunity to address the court, where he apologized for his actions.

"I took one of God's most precious gifts way from this world, away from you... It's not, it's not fair that I get to live and your baby boy didn't even get a chance," he said.

On November 1, 2023, on the 700 block of North 17th Street, Goes Ahead shot into the bedroom of the 31-year-old Morrison. Morrison fell and died. Tatee'k was suffocated in the fall and later died at the hospital.

For those two deaths, Goes Ahead was charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of negligent homicide.

While in a detention facility, Goes Ahead organized a gang, which in a journal presented to the court on Tuesday, he referred to as the "Monster Mob."

On June 22, 2024, Goes Ahead and another member of the gang attacked two correctional officers. Goes Ahead and the other suspect, Ashtin Zant Glen, used a makeshift "shank" made out of a toothbrush.

For that incident, Goes Ahead was charged with attempted deliberate homicide and possession of a deadly weapon.

While in court, his defense attorney talked about Goes Ahead's childhood, and how it impacted his decisions.

"He began smoking marijuana at age 11. He started getting intoxicated at age 12. He began using methamphetamine, at least weekly, at the age of 13," said attorney Juli Pierce.

County Attorney Scott Twito said while Goes Ahead had a traumatic childhood, those experiences do not negate his actions.

"He cannot be in society for any reasonable period of time. He will hurt people. We can't even keep him in a detention facility without him hurting people," said Twito. "The the thing that frightens me about Mr. Goes Ahead, and I think this is not lost on the court, is he's intelligent. He's smart. He knows exactly what he is doing."

Goes Ahead could be eligible for parole at age 56 in 2061.

Along with Goes Ahead, two other people were charged in connection with the deaths of Kenneth and Tatee'k Morrison. Jane Nicole Knowshisgun, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana Women's Prison for a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Godfrey Brokenrope was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide. Prosecutors say he was also in the vehicle and believe he was the other person who fired shots at the home.

