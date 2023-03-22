Name of Billings homicide victim released

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified 25-year old Salimon Nava as the man who died after being shot on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head and the death is being ruled a homicide, the office said.

Nava was shot at a residence in the 200 block of North 18th Street in what police have called a "domestic disturbance."

Police said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate and no arrests have been made at this point.



(1st REPORT, MARCH 21) Billings police said Tuesday that they believe a suspected homicide on the 200 block of North 18th Street was connected to a "domestic disturbance."

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the investigation continues and no arrests have been made, but all parties are accounted for and cooperating.

Police were called to the residence at 3:02 a.m. Monday and found a 25-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a residence, along with another person.

The victim has not been identified, nor has a suspect. We will update you if we get more information.



