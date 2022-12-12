NC missionaries facing assault charges in Montana (video)

Watch Now
NC missionaries facing assault charges in Montana
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 10:38:09-05

A group of missionaries from North Carolina are facing assault charges in Madison County. MTN reporter Kristin Merkel talked with one of the missionaries and his daughter who say that they are actually the victims, and accuse the Sheriff’s Office of corruption.

