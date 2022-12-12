NC missionaries facing assault charges in Montana (video)

A group of missionaries from North Carolina are facing assault charges in Madison County. MTN reporter Kristin Merkel talked with one of the missionaries and his daughter who say that they are actually the victims, and accuse the Sheriff’s Office of corruption.
TRENDING
- Suspect arrested after stand-off with GFPD
- VIDEO: grizzly bear family in the snow
- 'Active shooter' reports across Montana
- House fire displaces Great Falls family
- Light Pillars and Sun Dogs!
- Events Calendar for December