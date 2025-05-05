Officer attacked by inmate at Lewis & Clark County Detention Center

A detention officer is back at work after being attacked at the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center on Friday, May 2, 2025. According to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the officer was attacked while serving dinner to inmates.

Dutton said inmate Conrad Olsway allegedly jumped from his bunk and stabbed the officer in the face with a toothbrush that had been sharpened into a shank.

Olsway is also accused of punching the officer.

A second detention officer helped subdue Olsway. The injured officer was taken to St. Peter’s emergency room for treatment of the stab wound to his face.

At the time of the incident, Olsway was in jail on several charges, including criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer, and a bond revocation.

“This week is National Correctional Officer Week. As I pause and reflect about how thankful I am that there are people that dedicate themselves to this profession, I also realize there is a dangerous element,” Dutton wrote to MTN News. “The individuals who work in the detention center are professional, and dedicated to the safety and security of inmates, and to those who live in our community.”

According to detention center officials, the officer returned to work and calls the wound on his face “just a scratch.”