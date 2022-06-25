Officers conduct compliance checks on sex offenders in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Members of six law enforcement agencies teamed up recently to ensure that sex offenders registered in Great Falls and Cascade County are in compliance with their court-ordered restrictions.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that of the 232 registered offenders, officers found that 210 were in compliance; eight were not in compliance; and 14 have moved out of Cascade County jurisdiction, are currently incarcerated, or have died.

Working with with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office, officers requested warrants for the eight offenders that are not in compliance.

Offenders that are found to be out of compliance are usually charged with the violation, or they are taken into custody and their release is revoked.

The annual operation is funded by the U.S. Marshals Service, and is performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs executed year-round by the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation included personnel from the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office, US Marshals Service, Montana Department of Corrections– Adult Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice– Division of Criminal Investigations, and United States Probation and Parole - District of Montana.

