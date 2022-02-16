Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

One person dead in shooting a involving police officer in Billings

items.[0].image.alt
Keagan Harsha/ MTN News
officer shooting.png
Posted at 9:57 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:57:40-05

BILLINGS — One man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer on Tuesday night, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.

It happened on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings

No officers were injured, according to Wooley.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, and no details are available at this point about the circumstances of the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader