One person dead in shooting a involving police officer in Billings

BILLINGS — One man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer on Tuesday night, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.

It happened on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings

No officers were injured, according to Wooley.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, and no details are available at this point about the circumstances of the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.



