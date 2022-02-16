One person dead in shooting a involving police officer in Billings

BILLINGS — One man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer on Tuesday night, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.
It happened on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings
No officers were injured, according to Wooley.
Detectives are at the scene investigating.
The name of the person who died has not yet been released, and no details are available at this point about the circumstances of the shooting.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- 'Suspicious death' reported in Cascade County
- Benefis update on impact of vaccine mandate
- Murder-suicide reported at Great Falls hotel
- Blockade ends at Sweet Grass/Coutts border
- Work continues on new apartments in Great Falls
22-10033: 2950 Hrs 100 Block of 7thW. Officer Involved Shooting. Detectives on-scene. One male deceased. Officers ok. Investigation ongoing. -LT Wooley— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 16, 2022