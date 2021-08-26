Parents file lawsuit against Missoula schools over mask policy

A group has filed a lawsuit against Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) and other area school districts regarding the mask use policy for students.

MTN News confirmed Thursday that Stand Up Montana, a non-profit group based in Bozeman that has been outspoken against face mask use, and Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, are filing the suit.

The group is comprised of parents who say they have students enrolled in MCPS, according to the filing.

The court document alleges that masks do not provide protection against the spread of COVID, and forcing students to wear masks violates several Constitutional rights.

MCPS said it will not comment on any litigation at this time.

Stand Up Montana also says that in light of the Bozeman school board meeting on August 23, during which the board voted 7-1 in favor of masks, they are also preparing to file in Gallatin County against the Bozeman School Board.

We have tried to contact Rhoades for comment but have not yet received a response; we will update you if we get more information.