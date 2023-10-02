Parking dispute leads to shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — We’re learning more about a shooting in the parking lot at Murdoch's in Kalispell on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, that resulted in a man being taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

John David Walker of Dayton, 70 years old, has been charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Charging documents state that Walker and the gunshot victim began arguing over Walker’s truck, which was parked in the handicapped ramp at Murdoch’s.

Documents state the victim pushed his shopping cart down the ramp into Walker’s truck.

Walker then reportedly drew his gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim then struck Walker in the head and Walker turned toward the victim and shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for medical treatment.

Walker is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

