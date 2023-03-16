Person dies after being shot in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 3:52 p.m.) Investigators have cleared the scene and traffic is now flowing normally. The Great Falls Police Department says it "appears those involved know each other."

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.

At this point, there is no indication that anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The GFPD asks that anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them by calling 406-455-8408, sending a direct message to the GFPD Facebook page, or via the P3TIPS website. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

(UPDATE, 9:07 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says dispatchers received a report of a incident at about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 15th Street.

Officers found one person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound; that person has since died. The identity of the person has not been released at this point.

Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the shooting, and take them into custody.

Longfellow Elementary School - located several blocks away - implemented "shelter in place" procedures for several hours as a precaution.

(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of what is said to be a "serious incident" near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 15th Street, behind the Town Pump store.

KRTV began receiving reports just before 6 a.m. about the incident. Crime-scene tape and evidence markers are placed around several areas.

The GDPD said on Facebook: "15TH ST AND 14TH ST BETWEEN 9TH AVE S AND 10TH AVE S WILL BE BLOCKED FOR QUITE SOME TIME."

They added: "Please find an alternate route for your morning drive and DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CUT THROUGH THE GAS STATION PARKING LOT."

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.

