Pipe bomb and gun found among woman's possessions at Butte hospital

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement received a call on April 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. from staff at St. James Hospital saying a woman arrived with weapons in her possession.

The woman had come in asking for treatment; when staff checked her belongings, they found a loaded .22 caliber handgun and what appeared to be a pipe bomb in her duffel bag.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says officers that responded looked at the bomb and carefully removed it from hospital grounds.

"We have those items in our possession now. They were able to determine the device was stable enough for transport, and wasn’t an immediate threat, so we removed it," said Lester.

Officers were able to determine the firearm belonged to the woman, but what concerns them is the origin of the explosive found in her possession.

"We're just focused on the device itself and how it was created and the origin of the device, and then we’ll go from there, but it’s going to take a while to clear this thing up," said Lester.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester

Lester says there will be charges at some point, but the department wants to get the full picture before making its next move.

"We’ll have more information as it goes on and it’s one of those things that we want to make sure that we have all the information before we make a decision." said Lester.

We will update you if we get more information.



