Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police are investigating a homicide in Billings

File photo of Billings police car
MTN News
File photo of Billings police car
File photo of Billings police car
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 00:58:57-05

Police in Billings are investigating a homicide that happened on the 2900 block of Monad Road on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

At about 9:30 p.m., Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said that officers responded to a residence for a weapons complaint and found the body of a 29-year-old man inside.

The area around the residence will be closed or restricted during the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not yet indicated whether a suspect has been identified or located.

We will update you if we get more information.

This is the latest in a string of deaths in Billings; a teen was shot and killed on November 3.

Just days earlier, another shooting incident claimed the lives of a 31-year-old Billings man and his 1-year-old son, and another shooting that killed an 18-year old college student in Billings.

The string of shooting deaths led Billings city officials to announce new efforts to combat what they described as the city's growing gang problem.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App