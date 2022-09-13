Watch Now
Search underway for Montana fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous

Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 13, 2022
Police in Missoula are searching for Patrick James Cork, a fugitive who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says there is a $50,000 warrant for Cork's arrest, adding that he is "actively attempting" to elude law enforcement.

Cork is 6'4' tall and weighs 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown hair and black eyes.

MPD believes Cork is in possession of a handgun.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Cork was convicted last year for violating an order of protection.

Anyone who sees Cork should not approach him, and is urged to call 911.

