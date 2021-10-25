Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police chase reported in Missoula

items.[0].videoTitle
A high-speed pursuit took law enforcement through Target Range Saturday night, Oct. 23
target range.png
target range 2.png
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 21:01:44-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department confirmed that officers initiated a chase on Saturday night.

The chase of the vehicle took officers through the Target Range neighborhood at around 8:20 p.m. and ended off South Avenue West, behind the elementary school by the quarry.

Police told MTN News that there is no danger to the public and an investigation is underway.

Jeannette Smith, Missoula County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, told MTN News that "Missoula Search and Rescue mobilized and assisted with [a] river search."

Law enforcement was still on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No further information is available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

There was another chase earlier on Saturday - click here for details.

Target Range high-speed chase, Oct. 23

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader