Police chase reported in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department confirmed that officers initiated a chase on Saturday night.

The chase of the vehicle took officers through the Target Range neighborhood at around 8:20 p.m. and ended off South Avenue West, behind the elementary school by the quarry.

Police told MTN News that there is no danger to the public and an investigation is underway.

Jeannette Smith, Missoula County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, told MTN News that "Missoula Search and Rescue mobilized and assisted with [a] river search."

Law enforcement was still on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No further information is available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

