Police investigate a shooting outside of a Missoula bar

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting outside of a downtown Missoula bar on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The Missoula Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Ryman Street shortly before 1 a.m.

According to a news release, "lifesaving measures" were performed on the victim, and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the current medical condition of the man.

MPD Captain Matt Stonesifer says 22-year-old Thatcher Mullan of Polson was arrested after leaving the scene following the shooting.

Mullan was was found by police several blocks away.



He is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on pending charges of assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

MPD says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

