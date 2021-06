GREAT FALLS — Police are at the scene of a stabbing at or near the Central Motel on the 700 block of Central Avenue West.

At this point, there is no word on the condition of the person who was stabbed.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Police have not yet said whether a suspect is in custody or identified.

