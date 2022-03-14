Police investigating after shots were fired in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in an investigation after shots were fired outside of the Alumni Club.

On Saturday, March 12, at about 1:45 a.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the club, located at 601 3rd Avenue NW.

There is a brief video posted on a community Facebook page which shows several vehicles in the parking lot, and the sound of what appears to be at least five gunshots.

Officers found evidence a gun had been discharged outside the club, and determined that a fight had occurred; three people were cited for disorderly conduct, but the investigation continues. The names of the three have not been released at this point.

There were no reports of any injuries.

If you were at the Alumni Club at the time and saw any part of the incident, you're asked to send the GFPD a private message via Facebook , or call 406-455-8408. Tipsters may remain anonymous.