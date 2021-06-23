Watch
Police investigating overnight bomb threat at Town Pump in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department
<b>Photos of possible Butte bomb-threat suspect</b>
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 23, 2021
Butte-Silver Bow police evacuated Town Pump Store & Casino at 531 Sout Montana Street in response to a bomb threat on Tuesday night.

A man had gone to St. James Healthcare and reported that there was a bomb near the store.

When police arrived at the store, a suspicious device was found nearby. The device was wired to a bicycle that was parked near the front of the store.

Butte-Silver Bow police contacted Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton for assistance.

Lewis & Clark county Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit responded to the scene. The EOD team unit determined that the device was not dangerous and cleared the scene at 2 a.m.

"I would like to thank Sheriff Dutton and his EOD unit for their assistance in dealing with this incident in such a professional manner," said Sheriff Ed Lester in a news release.

The investigation into the incident continues; anyone with information is asked to call Butte Police at 406-497-1120.

