Police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.
Officers were on the scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.
Detectives were on the scene investigating. No suspect information was released. We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING
- Stolen car: beer reward
- 'Tipsy Bartender' in Great Falls
- Kirstie Alley of "Cheers" has died
- Polar Plunge: photos and video
- ID: human skull found in Montana
- Events Calendar for December
22-84665, 12/5/22 1750hrs, Susp Death Inv. Ofc's on scene of a suspicious death at 1141 28th St W #7 where a 38 year old male was found deceased with numerous wounds. Detective Division investigating, no suspect info at this time - Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 6, 2022