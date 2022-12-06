Police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.

Officers were on the scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.

Detectives were on the scene investigating. No suspect information was released. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

