Police release photos of vehicle seen at Bozeman shooting

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help in identifying a vehicle seen leaving the area of a shooting that happened on Sunday, July 4th. The shooting left two people hospitalized with injuries.

The vehicle was seen in the area of the Bozeman Ponds shortly after the shooting was reported and was last seen eastbound on Huffine Lane, from Fowler Avenue, at approximately 10:19 pm.

Bozeman Police Department

The vehicle appears to have a front license plate however, the state and license plate number is unknown at this time.

"We are appreciative of the public’s continued support as we have received numerous tips throughout the week that have provided valuable information," read a press release from the Bozeman Police Department. "This investigation continues to be the department’s priority as we are diligently looking into all available evidence to identify the person responsible."

Here’s what we know so far about the shooting:



2 people were shot at about 10:15 p.m.

The victims are currently recovering.

Bystanders were able to give the victims care before police arrived.

Once police arrived, victims were able to speak to them.

MSU police, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Highway Patrol helped Police after the shooting

If you recognize the vehicle please contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956 (qellingson@bozeman.net) or email crimetips@bozeman.net. Anyone with information that helps solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.