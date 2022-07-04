Police searching for Ravalli County jail escapee

Authorities are looking for Clint Gary Nickerson, who escaped from custody in Hamilton on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Nickerson, 50 years old, escaped at approximately 1:40 a.m. and was seen in the Hamilton area wearing orange pants and no shirt.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a white beard, and no teeth.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says that Nickerson, who was reportedly arrested on June 6, was being held on several charges, including burglary and possession of dangerous drugs/paraphernalia. Bond had been set at $10,000.

Nickerson is believed to be in the Hamilton and/or Corvallis areas and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at 406-363-3033.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said, "At this point, our main focus is to get Nickerson into custody, we ask anyone with information to contact us in order to arrest him as soon as possible."

He added that anyone who aids or helps Nickerson will also be charged will “applicable felony charges.”

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the escape. Nickerson is now also facing a felony escape charge.