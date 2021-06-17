Police standoff ends peacefully in south Billings

Law enforcement officers negotiated a peaceful resolution to a barricaded standoff in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.

It started at 12:54 p.m. along the 700 block of Thicket Lane, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Billings police officers, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies, and SWAT members responded.

An investigation of a crime that happened on Tuesday night, involving a reported assault with a deadly weapon, drew officers to the location.

The SWAT team talked with two men inside the building using a PA system.

The two men in their mid-20's came out peacefully by 4 p.m.

Wooley said possible criminal charges will be determined after detectives process the scene and finish the investigation.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.