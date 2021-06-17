Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police standoff ends peacefully in south Billings

items.[0].image.alt
<i>KTVQ</i>
SWAT.jpg
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 20:45:07-04

Law enforcement officers negotiated a peaceful resolution to a barricaded standoff in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.

It started at 12:54 p.m. along the 700 block of Thicket Lane, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Billings police officers, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies, and SWAT members responded.

An investigation of a crime that happened on Tuesday night, involving a reported assault with a deadly weapon, drew officers to the location.

The SWAT team talked with two men inside the building using a PA system.

The two men in their mid-20's came out peacefully by 4 p.m.

Wooley said possible criminal charges will be determined after detectives process the scene and finish the investigation.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!