Polson Police Chief arrested for suspicion of DUI

MISSOULA — Polson Police Chief Wade Allen Nash has been accused of DUI after being arrested over the weekend.

MTN News obtained the complaint which shows Nash was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Polson.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP was requested by the Polson Police Department to investigate a crash within the city limits at 4:08 a.m.

The complaint alleges that Nash's vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the 700 block of 12th Street East in Polson.

MHP arrested Nash at the scene and the citation shows Nash refused a blood alcohol test.

City of Polson website Polson Police Chief Wade Nash

According to the violation, this is Nash's first DUI offense. He will be seen in Lake County Justice Court later this month.

MTN News has contacted the Polson Police Department for comment on the incident and is awaiting a response.

Nash — who is in his 19th year in law enforcement — was appointed as Polson's Chief of Police in December 2011.

He has also worked for Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and as a member of the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter