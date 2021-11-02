Watch
Polson woman charged with killing a woman by running her over

Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:20:17-04

POLSON — Sharon Whitworth of Polson is facing a charge of deliberate homicide after authorities say she intentionally ran over and killed a woman.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

It happened on Huckleberry Lane several miles southeast of Polson.

Sheriff Bell says an investigation showed that Whitworth, 56 years old, intentionally ran over and killed Tonya Charles, 63, also of Polson.

Whitworth is jailed in the Lake County Detention Center on a pending charge of deliberate homicide.

We will update you if we get more information.

