Possible murder-suicide investigated in Lake County

POLSON — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers receive a call shortly before 4:30 a.m. about a possible homicide-suicide at a home in the Big Arm area.

Deputies arrived found a woman had been shot and killed while another person who had been shot was still alive.

That person later died after being taken to a hospital.

Sheriff Bell says an initial investigation has determined the incident is likely a case of homicide-suicide.

The bodies have been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula so that autopsies can be performed.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released pending the notification of next-of-kin.