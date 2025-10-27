Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Powell County shooting: one person dead, one hospitalized

Powell County Sheriff's Office
The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim on Eastside Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman, and a man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Deer Lodge Medical Center and later airlifted to another hospital.

Deputies say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victims or the suspects.

Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the case.

