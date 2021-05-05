Prosecutors: Billings suspect raped teen numerous times during stand-off with police

BILLINGS — Court documents released Tuesday detailed horrific crimes allegedly committed against an 18-year-old woman who was held hostage for seven hours in Billings on Monday.

Court documents allege that Donald Foster was staying with his mother on the 300 block of Stillwater lane after being released from jail. An unrelated 18-year-old woman was also staying Sunday night.

Prosecutors say the 77-year-old mother says she woke to hear the 18-year-old screaming and saw her son holding a knife.

Foster then allegedly tied up his mother and took her to a downstairs bathroom, where she escaped and ran to a neighbor's residence. Foster then repeatedly raped the 18-year-old over the next seven hours.

Court documents state the young woman was able to eventually persuade Foster to surrender by convincing him that prison would be better than suicide. They walked out of the house together as she held his wrist.

Foster, 47 years old, has been charged with seven felony counts of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.