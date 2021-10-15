Ravalli County man charged with negligent homicide for partner's death

MISSOULA — Jarrid Canfield of Stevensville has been charged with negligent homicide for the death of his girlfriend following an alleged fight while driving.

Canfield, 37 years old, is charged with one count of negligent homicide, three counts of felony criminal endangerment, and a misdemeanor charge of Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA).

In charging documents, authorities say Canfield was driving with his girlfriend and three children on September 7 on Eastside Highway.

The Montana Highway Patrol investigation determined that Canfield drove off the road, rolling the vehicle several times before colliding with a tree. Canfield's girlfriend, Jordan Teeple - who died at the scene - was in the front passenger seat.

Ravalli County Detention Center Jarrid Canfield

The couple's three children, ages 10, 8, and 7 were also injured and taken to Missoula hospitals.

While being treated at the hospital, one of the children informed the nurse that her parents were in a physical altercation at the time of the crash. She reported her father had both hands off the steering wheel and was assaulting their mother when the crash occurred.

The children also reported the fight to their grandfather and First Step Resource Center.

The defendant told MHP he and Jordana were having a "heated discussion" prior to the crash. Canfield reported that during the discussion Jordan said something to him and he pushed her leg. He stated at that point he looked forward and had drifted over to the left and that is when the crash occurred.