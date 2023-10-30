Report of stolen vehicle leads to arrest in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A man was arrested following a chase by law enforcement officers in Flathead County southest of Whitefish on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The incident began at about 9:30 a.m. when Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen on October 25, 2023.

The driver — who has been identified as Andy Wigner of Kalispell — drove away from the deputies in the area of Mountain Meadow Road.

The chase continued along Tally Lake Road, Star Meadows Road, Farm to Market, U.S. Highway 93, Montana Highway 40, and Dillon Road.

Officers used spike strips several times to try and stop the vehicle and Wigner drove at a deputy during one of the attempts, nearly hitting him, according to a news release.

The chase ended when Wigner drove into a field off Blue Heron Drive near Whitefish. When a K9 was sent to apprehend Wigner, authorities say he tried to choke the dog.

The Sheriff's Office noted that the K9 is okay.

After being checked out at the hospital Wigner was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center. He has an outstanding warrant for Violation of Conditions of Release.

Charges of Criminal Endangerment and Attempted Homicide are pending after review by the Flathead County Attorney's Office.

The Whitefish Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, and Two Bear Air assisted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in taking Wigner into custody.

TRENDING