Overnight shooting investigated in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man.

According to a news release, shortly after midnight on April 19, police responded to the 1200 block of West Babcock for a report of a man who had been shot.

The victim told police he went outside to smoke when a dark sedan pulled up next to him and someone shot him.

Bozeman Fire and AMR ambulance also responded to the scene, and the man was taken to Bozeman Health with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officials are continuing to investigate; no arrests have been made at this point and police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call. Information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.

"We do not think this was a random act and don’t believe there is a safety concern to the general public," Bozeman Police Detective Captain Cory Klumb said in the news release.

Points of Contact

