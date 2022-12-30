Reports say ‘person of interest' has been arrested in Idaho student murders

Police in Moscow, Idaho, will conduct a news conference on Friday afternoon involving the case of four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13.

According to reports from NBC News and ABC News, police in Pennsylvania have arrested a "person of interest" tied to the case. It’s not yet known if any charges will be filed against the person of interest.

The Associated Press reported that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 years old, was arrested for the killings.

According to court documents, Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and he faces extradition following his arrest. The document indicated that he was arrested before any formal charges were made.

According to Heavy.com , Kohberger is an Albrightsville, Pennsylvania native, and a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, not far from Moscow, where he is pursusing a Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology.

On the morning of November 13, police discovered the bodies of the four murdered students, stabbed to death in a house near campus where three of them called home.

Moscow police say they collected 103 pieces of evidence from the crime scene. They took 4,000 photographs and have received more than 1,000 tips.

The coroner says all four victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle — were likely asleep when it happened. All were stabbed several times, and police say some had defensive wounds.

The Moscow Police Department said efforts would begin Friday morning to remove potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence from the home where the students were murdered in mid-November.



