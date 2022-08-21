Reward offered in Chouteau County vandalism case

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information about vandalism at a ranch and other property in Chouteau County.

Some Chouteau County property and equipment was also damaged.

The Gasovda family says that damage on its propery amounts to more than $250,000.

The damage is believed to have happened on either August 17 or August 18.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Chouteau County Sheriff's Office or the Gasvoda family.



