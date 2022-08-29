Reward offered in connection with gun store burglary in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the theft of firearms from Groves Taxidermy & Firearms.

The FBI said in a news release that Groves Taxidermy & Firearms, at 1201 10th Avenue South, was burglarized on Thursday, August 18th, at 1:30 a.m., with the Great Falls Police Department responding to the initial report.

The owner of the business said the following items were stolen: Rock Island 10mm; pink SCCY with an optic; Keltec 22LR.

He also noted that security cameras were not working at the time of the burglary.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or the GFPD at 406-455-8599.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

