Reward offered after guns were stolen from Browning firearms dealer

GREAT FALLS — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for stealing firearms from Pearl Woman Pawn, a federal firearms licensee, in Browning.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward of up to $10,000.

Pearl Woman Pawn - at 100 Central Avenue West in Browning - was burglarized on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at 3:50 a.m.; Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to the initial report.

ATF Industry Operations Investigators also responded to the store to conduct to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

The suspect is described only as a male about 5’8” tall and wearing a hoodie.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 which will be matched by NSSF, for a total reward of up to $10,000.

The ATF said in a news release that this reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF website .



TRENDING NOW

