Reward offered in Heart Butte vandalism case

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is investigating vandalism in Heart Butte.
The agency said in a news release that on September 15, 2022, two males broke into three Manpower buildings and the Post Office in Heart Butte.
Damage includes doorways, windows, and spray-painted graffiti.
Very little information about the two males is available - both were wearing dark-colored hoodies, jeans, and sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the vandalism is asked to contact BLES at 406-338-4000.
Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals is eligible for a reward of $500.
