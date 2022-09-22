Reward offered in Heart Butte vandalism case

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is investigating vandalism in Heart Butte.

The agency said in a news release that on September 15, 2022, two males broke into three Manpower buildings and the Post Office in Heart Butte.

Damage includes doorways, windows, and spray-painted graffiti.

Very little information about the two males is available - both were wearing dark-colored hoodies, jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vandalism is asked to contact BLES at 406-338-4000.

Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals is eligible for a reward of $500.



