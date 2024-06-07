'Road rage' incident results in homicide investigation in Billings

BILLINGS - Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man injured in a road rage incident.

Police said in a news release the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Radford Square West for reports of an assault that left a 55-year-old man with serious injuries who was receiving medical care from bystanders.

The other person involved, a 17-year-old male, had left the scene before officers arrived but returned later.



The 55-year-old man was taken to a Billings hospital where he later died.

Police said investigators determined there was a physical altercation between the man and the teen in the roadway, which started as a road rage incident.

The 17-year-old was cooperating with the investigation, the news release states.

No arrest was immediately made and the incident remained under investigation Friday morning.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this point.