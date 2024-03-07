Rocker armed robbery suspect has been arrested

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says that Robert Reich has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a hotel in Rocker last Thursday—and he's facing charges for several other crimes in the area, as well.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that Reich, 37 years old, is being held at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center; bail has been set at $1 million dollars.

Along with the armed robbery at the Rocker Inn on February 29, Reich is accused of recent burglaries at Universal Athletics, Riddles Jewelry, and an incident involving the theft of tools.



The news release said Reich also faces charges for possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine).

Sheriff Lester said police recovered evidence at Reich's residence after obtaining and serving a search warrant.

"This arrest is an example of how quality police work and communication between our patrol officers, our investigators, and our partners with the Department of Corrections led to the arrest of an individual responsible for multiple, serious offenses in our community," said Lester.

Montana Parole & Probation Officers also assisted in the investigation, according to Lester.