Search for suspect in Anaconda bar shooting continued through Saturday night

MTN NEWS
Investigators conducted a search of Storm Lake Road just east of Georgetown Lake late Saturday.
ANACONDA – Law enforcement continued its manhunt Saturday evening for a suspect accused of fatally shooting four people in an Anaconda bar Friday morning.

Investigators conducted a search of Storm Lake Road just east of Georgetown Lake late Saturday. Police stopped at least on vehicle on Montana 1 between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake and took one female into custody shortly after 8 p.m. during the manhunt.

A press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police stopped at least on vehicle on Montana 1 between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake and took one female into custody during the manhunt.

Investigators suspect Michael Paul Brown of shooting and killing four people in the Owl Bar Friday morning before fleeing to the wilderness area west of Anaconda.

Anyone who sees Brown is advised to call 911 immediately, or call if they have any information regarding his location.

