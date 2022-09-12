Search underway for two jail escapees in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — A search is underway for two men who escaped from the Yellowstone County jail.

The inmates escaped through a window that had been dislodged, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Linder identified the inmates as 31-year-old Cody Flesch and 23-year-old Quincy Pfister.

According to state prison records, Flesch has a felony conviction in Powell County for aggravated assault, and three felony convictions in Cascade County for burglary, tampering with witnesses, and accountability for theft. Flesch was booked into the county jail on June 18, 2021 on numerous charges, including escape, assault, robbery, kidnapping, and tampering, jail records show.

Pfister has felony convictions in Custer County for assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon, according to state prison records. He was booked into the county jail on February 2, 2022, and was being held on two counts of felony contempt of court, and a warrant for failing to appear, jail records show.

Anyone with information about the escaped inmates or who sees them is advised to call law enforcement at 406-657-8200 or 406-256-2929, and to not approach them.



