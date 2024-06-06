Sentencing for the man convicted of running over an MHP trooper

Jason Allen Miller was sentenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to spend the rest of his life in the Montana State Prison for running over Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson near Eureka in February of 2023.

Miller was charged with several felonies after hitting MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson with his vehicle as officers tried to arrest Miller on a warrant on February 16, 2023, near Eureka.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Jason Allen Miller appearing in a Libby courtroom on April 19, 2024.

Deputies were trying to arrest Jason Allen Miller for a warrant when he sped away in his pickup truck, triggering a chase by law enforcement officers.

Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle. Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them, hitting Johnson, causing severe and life-altering injuries.

Johnson spent months in recovery and rehab at a Colorado hospital before returning to his hometown of Chester in October of 2023.

He sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

A news release from the Montana Attorney Generals' office says that Miller was sentenced for life to the Montana State Prison for his attempt on Trooper Johnson’s life, followed by 10 years for the use of a weapon, 15 years for criminal endangerment, 15 years for criminal mischief, five years for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and 15 years for aggravated kidnapping, which means Miller will be in prison for life, without parole, plus an additional 25 years.

He also owes the Johnson family more than $75,000 in restitution, and more than $1.2 million to the State for Trooper Johnson’s care, treatment, and trial expenses.

“Today we made it clear that violence against Montana law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I’m proud of our prosecutors in the Attorney General’s Office who helped hold the perpetrator to account and ensured justice was served in this case,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in a news release.