Shelter-in-place at Great Falls school was triggered by search for robbery suspects

The Great Falls Police Department has released details about what happened on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that resulted in Longfellow Elementary School briefly implementing "shelter in place" procedures.

The GFPD said that at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, May 29, dispatchers received a call for help from a residence on the 1400 block of 36th Avenue NE.

Dispatchers could hear a "physical disturbance" taking place and, as officers responded with lights and sirens, more calls came in to 911, reporting that a gun may have been fired and two men were fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers arrived and discovered that the male tenant had been assaulted by two men who then allegedly stole his gun.

The officers confirmed a firearm was discharged, but nobody was hit by a bullet. Officers determined the parties involved knew each other.

As the investigation continued on Tuesday, officers identified two suspects who they believed were at a residence along the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

Before officers made contact at the residence, nearby Longfellow school was put in "shelter in place" status as a precaution.

Once officers made contact with one of the suspects, students were "released with care" to parents or walked home by school staff.

One of the suspects, 54-year old Terry Leroy Brasda, was arrested at the residence without incident.

The second suspect, 31-year old Lawrence Matthew Brasda, was arrested later on Tuesday at the Great Falls Police Department.

Terry and Lawrence have both been charged with felony robbery, felony aggravated burglary, and felony theft. Lawrence was also charged with destruction/tampering with a communication device, a misdemeanor.

