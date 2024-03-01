Watch Now
Shepherd woman arrested for suspected homicide

Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 20:16:29-05

BILLINGS — Kennedy Aigner of Shepherd has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 24-year-old man found Wednesday at a residence on Chicago Road near Shepherd, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release.

Aigner, 22 years old, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, according to the jail roster.

Yellowstone County deputies were called to the residence in question at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Quaid Fluckiger of Shepherd.

Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures, not knowing initially what was wrong with him, according to Linder.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where medical staff discovered a gunshot wound.

Fluckiger died at the hospital.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

