Sheriff identifies 2 people in Great Falls murder-suicide

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, released the names of the two people in a murder-suicide in Great Falls several days ago.

The two people were found on Sunday, February 13, at the Extended Stay America hotel on 2nd Street South.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has identified them as Roger Miles and Vanessa Clancy.

Clancy was 45 years old; she died due to a gunshot wound to the head; the manner of death was homicide, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

Miles, 60 years old, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot to the head; the manner of death was suicide.

Officers responded to the hotel at about 4:10 p.m. after receiving a call that appeared to have come from within a hotel room.

When they arrived, officers found Miles and Clancy with gunshot wounds. Miles died at the scene. Clancy was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries

No other details have been released, including the relationship between the two, or circumstances that may have led to the shootings.



TRENDING ARTICLES

