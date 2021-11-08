Sheriff identifies three people who died in double-murder/suicide

GREAT FALLS — Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick on Monday released the names of the three people who died in a reported double murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at the Stateline Casino near Bainville on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Sheriff Frederick said that deputies responded at about 5:20 p.m. to the reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the Stateline Casino, they found three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

Surveillance video from the scene appears to show 56-year-old Bradford Mann of Williston, North Dakota, shoot and kill his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Mann, and 63-year-old Scot Panasuk of Bainville, Montana.

Mann then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Family members of all three have been notified.

Sheriff Frederick says that the motive is not known at this time, and the investigation continues.

Agencies that have been assisting with the investigation include the Williams County (ND) Sheriff's Office; Williston Police Department; North Dakota Highway Patrol; Montana Highway Patrol; Fort Peck Tribal Police; EMS from Bainville, Williston, Culbertson, and Froid; and Williston and Bainville fire departments.

We will update you if we get more information.