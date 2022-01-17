Sheriff releases name of Billings teen who died after being shot

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified Khoen R. Parker as the 15-year-old Billings boy who was shot dead over the weekend.

Parker died early Sunday morning after a shooting at Castle Rock Park in the Heights.

According to the Billings Police Department, Parker was at the scene of a disturbance between several people that erupted in gunfire shortly after 2 a.m.

Police were called to the scene in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue but were unable to locate anyone. Several empty shell casings were discovered, however.

A few minutes later police were notified by a Billings hospital that a victim - later identified as Parker - had been dropped off at the emergency room, and later died.

Police continue to investigate and have not announced any arrests at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.